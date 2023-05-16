WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 212,889 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the previous session’s volume of 56,590 shares.The stock last traded at $61.48 and had previously closed at $62.22.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 459,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 71,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 261,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,426 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

