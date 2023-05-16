Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Williams Industrial Services Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.92.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Industrial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLMS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,817 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.