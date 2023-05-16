William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 79,551 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,119,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,551 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $44,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,285,900,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 371,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,200.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on KRG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

