William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 72,385 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,385 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $99,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $87.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

