William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 30,554 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,554 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $50,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $523.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $557.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

