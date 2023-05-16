William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 257,799 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,799 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.85% of Expro Group worth $36,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expro Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after acquiring an additional 653,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,669,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 448,772 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 193,221 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 4,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $105,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 4,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $105,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPRO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $350.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

