William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 200,951 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200,951 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $88,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Insulet by 448.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $157,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $320.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.63 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $187.07 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $12,709,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

