William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,927 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.75% of Belden worth $53,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth $281,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Belden by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Belden by 9.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 705,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60,033 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Belden by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Belden Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Belden stock opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.12%.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.