William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $35.49 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,276 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Synopsys worth $35,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after acquiring an additional 412,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,410,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,918,000 after buying an additional 176,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 162,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

SNPS opened at $373.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

