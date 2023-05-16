William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,756 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NEE opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

