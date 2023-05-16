William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 55,596 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1,742.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $81,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,047.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,775.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,607.81. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,077.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total transaction of $5,054,399.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total transaction of $5,054,399.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,073,075. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

