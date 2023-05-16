William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 201,520 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 201,520 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.32% of Cognex worth $107,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cognex Trading Up 2.9 %

CGNX stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,887 shares of company stock worth $290,525. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.