WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Director John Bolduc Purchases 4,450 Shares

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) Director John Bolduc purchased 4,450 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $52,198.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, John Bolduc purchased 7,030 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $89,562.20.

On Wednesday, March 15th, John Bolduc acquired 7,800 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $98,982.00.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.85. 30,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,879. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $275.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 194.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WHF shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

