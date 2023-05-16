Whirlpool Co. (WHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 on June 15th

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $17.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $187.02. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.23 and a 200-day moving average of $141.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 67.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

