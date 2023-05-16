Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,771. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 78,642 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.