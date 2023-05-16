Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IGI stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,727. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $18.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth about $265,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

