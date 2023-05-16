Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of IGI stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,727. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $18.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (IGI)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.