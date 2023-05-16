Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
EHI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 46,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,168. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.