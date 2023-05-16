Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

EHI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 46,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,168. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.