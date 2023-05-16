Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $808,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 1.4 %

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $255.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average of $155.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.