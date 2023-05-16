Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,467 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.05. 5,754,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,939,766. The company has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

