Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 2.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $88.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,495. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

