Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $675,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.7 %

FISV stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.90. 424,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,662. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

