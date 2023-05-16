Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 107,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HD traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,756,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,892. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $288.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.96.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.