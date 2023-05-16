Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WDOFF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock

WDOFF opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

