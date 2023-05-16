Wells Fargo & Company Raises IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $79.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.13. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in IAC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 248,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,909,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IAC by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in IAC by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 34,775 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

