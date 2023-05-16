Weitz Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 2.8% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Markel worth $49,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Markel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Markel by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Markel by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Markel by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 144 shares of company stock worth $193,829. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKL traded down $15.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,355.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,117. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,304.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,314.52.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

