Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 210,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,711,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises approximately 1.9% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Liberty Global worth $33,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Liberty Global by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Liberty Global by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 405,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 151,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. 1,137,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,796. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

