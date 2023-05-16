Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2023 – Sage Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/3/2023 – Sage Therapeutics had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

5/3/2023 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $63.00.

5/1/2023 – Sage Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 248,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,778. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 792,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 580,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 532,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,715,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

