Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Position Trimmed by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Webster Financial comprises approximately 0.6% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,579,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Webster Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. 124,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,798. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

