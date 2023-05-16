Warner Financial Inc. Purchases 1,426 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.29 and a 200-day moving average of $212.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.