Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Reaches $41.82 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $41.82 million and approximately $934,887.10 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00040070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,549,784 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

