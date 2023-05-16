VVS Finance (VVS) Price Reaches $0.0000

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $111.74 million and $468,630.50 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 72,175,924,762,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,974,341,498,691 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

