Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) to Issue Dividend of €0.05

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132.10 ($1.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.15.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a GBX 115 ($1.44) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.55 ($1.50).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.