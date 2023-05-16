Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Up 12.0% in April

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EDF opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 10,500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

