Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Up 12.0% in April

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of EDF opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
Further Reading
