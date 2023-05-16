Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.30 on June 21st

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Virgin Money UK Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 155.05 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.29, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 117.25 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.51). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 166.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMUK. Barclays dropped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.88) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 195 ($2.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 209 ($2.62).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

