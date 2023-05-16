VIBE Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $392,193.01 and $12.32 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VIBE

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

