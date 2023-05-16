Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13.

Institutional Trading of Via Renewables

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Via Renewables by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 285,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Via Renewables by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Via Renewables by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares during the period. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

