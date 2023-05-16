VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$13.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

FORA opened at C$3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VerticalScope has a 12 month low of C$2.64 and a 12 month high of C$20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.05.

In other VerticalScope news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$35,258.78. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

