Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $15.92 on Friday. Veritex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $863.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,383.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,383.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,520 shares of company stock valued at $251,636 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,936,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,924,000 after purchasing an additional 182,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,998,000 after purchasing an additional 52,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veritex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,657,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 72,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Veritex by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 645,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.