Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) PT Raised to $9.00 at Wedbush

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.52. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 32,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $233,849.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,770,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,604,016.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 32,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $233,849.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,770,227 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,016.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 15,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $109,966.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,919,621 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,467.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 177,210 shares of company stock worth $1,265,887 in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

