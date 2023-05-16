Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $105.51 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02211686 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,852,081.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

