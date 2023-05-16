Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02208516 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,241,556.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

