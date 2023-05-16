Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,629,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 912,306 shares.The stock last traded at $168.88 and had previously closed at $176.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.56.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

