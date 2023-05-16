Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 24.6% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $63,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.08. 521,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,038. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

