Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Boosted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 136.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,531 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

