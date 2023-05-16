US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on USFD. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. US Foods has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other US Foods news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock worth $296,320,022. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in US Foods by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

