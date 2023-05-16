US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $48.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

USFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.58.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $40.18 on Friday. US Foods has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $124,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock valued at $296,320,022. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 110.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after buying an additional 9,471,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,956,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 33.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in US Foods by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,355,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.