UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $9.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $741.63. 151,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,718. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $788.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $758.31. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

