UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in MetLife by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,448,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,217,000 after purchasing an additional 81,512 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $1,636,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,483. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.61.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

