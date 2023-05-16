UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,019 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $227.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,427. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -698.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

