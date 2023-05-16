UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,296. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.